Local woman seeks a new independent life with new housing

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Thousands of seniors are on a waiting list for housing in Waco. Nonprofit Friends For Life wants to bring those numbers down with plans to build safe and affordable housing for seniors and people with disabilities. Reporter Dominique Leh spoke with one family who wants to be first on the list when this new complex opens up.



The two apartment complexes will be on the corner of Lakeshore Drive and College Drive. The first will be 93 apartments and the second will be 120 apartments.

One complex will be for supportive living for adults with disabilities designed to accommodate their needs.

The apartments will come with additional services such as food transportation and care coordination to help residents live independently.

Rent will be 30% of residents' income, making it more affordable for them to live comfortably.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“My whole life all I’ve wanted is to be independent,” said Faith Langhorn

Independence. It’s something most of us don’t have to think about, but for others, it’s more challenging.

“I would give anything to not have to worry about falling on my face while taking a shower, going to the restroom, or doing daily activities,” said Faith Langhorn

Faith Langhorn’s parents have been caring for her all of her life, but they’re thinking about the future.

“We’re getting old to the point where it’s not easy anymore, you know, And we have been taking care of Faith for 28 years, pretty much 28 years and we’re trying to find somewhere just like when we say, when we go, what is she going to do,” said Peter Langhorn, Faith’s dad.

They’ve moved from California to Texas searching for a place to give their daughter the life she deserves, but haven’t had any luck.

“I have a book of the places I have called, they want $7 to $8,000 a month, and they don’t want anybody with a wheelchair. They want autism, Down syndrome, people who are walking,” said Faith’s mom, Azeta Langhorn.

But they’re in luck, Friends for Life revealed housing plans for seniors and people with disabilities, the housing project will have two complexes with more than 200 affordable apartments.

“Everything is going to be designed to accommodate them and help them be able to be as independent as they can be,” said Friends for Life executive director, Inez Russell.

And after telling Faith about it, she was in disbelief,

She said there are two things that could make this place a dream come true, the first thing, is it being a place designed for people like her in mind.

“And what I mean by that is that people need to realize that it’s not just a wider door or a wide shower, It’s bars everywhere. It’s buttons on the walls, braille on the handles,” Faith said.

The second is friends.

“I’m 27, I’m not getting any younger, and it’s been really difficult to make friends and like have a community, so that’s super important,” she said.

A perfect place for Faith to call home as she is one of the first on the waiting list once it opens.

“I just never thought that this would happen. I don’t really know what to think of it. I just, I’m kind of lost because I always thought that I would be with my parents for the rest of my life, and now that doesn’t need to happen,” Faith Langhorn said.

