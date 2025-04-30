Lacy Lakeview residents voice frustration after sewer backup damages homes

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — A group of Lacy Lakeview residents took to social media to express frustration after heavy rainfall last week caused sewage to back up into their homes.

The issue, which reportedly affected at least four households, drew attention when residents began tagging 25 News reporters in Facebook posts calling for answers and accountability.

City Manager Calvin Hodde confirmed the backup occurred following storms on Thursday and said city officials are in contact with the affected families.

“We did have four houses that I am aware of that had sewer backed up into their houses,” Hodde said in a statement. “We are currently working with each of these families to take care of the situation. All required reporting to TCEQ was done and the site was cleaned up and disinfected.”

City officials encourage any residents with questions or concerns to reach out directly to the city manager’s office.

