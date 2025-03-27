Watch Now
Lacy Lakeview Police seek driver who illegally passed stopped school bus

Lacy Lakeview
Isabella Popadiuk
LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (KXXV) — The Lacy Lakeview Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying the driver of a red Ford Explorer that illegally passed a stopped school bus on two separate occasions on the morning of March 24, 2025.

According to police, both incidents occurred in the Ave H and Powers Street areas while children were entering and exiting the bus. Authorities emphasized the danger of such actions and called the driver’s behavior “unacceptable.”

Passing a stopped school bus is a traffic offense punishable by a fine of no less than $500.

Anyone with information about the vehicle or driver is urged to contact the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 254-799-2479.

The driver sought after ignoring a stopped school bus in Lacy Lakeview.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
