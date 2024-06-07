Hewitt Public Library offering summer reading program

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — The Hewitt Public Library is bringing back their Summer Reading Program — it is used to promote literacy skills and reading to Central Texans over the break.

The program is separated by age level for toddlers, children, tweens, teens and adults.

Using the Read Squared app, readers can track their reading goals and personal progress — the library offers rewards for completion of each level.

Library Director Matthew Glaser shared why the reading program is important.

“When parents read to their children, it encourages reading together, it encourages family time, and it also shows the children that reading takes place at every stage of life,” Glaser said.

In addition to the reading program, the library is hosting character visits, community story times, therapy dog events and special performances.

The summer reading program runs now through July 31.

Click hereto register for the reading program.