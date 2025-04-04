Watch Now
Hewitt Police investigate deadly shooting at Brookside Apartments

HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — The Hewitt Police Department is investigating a fatal shooting that occurred Thursday, April 3, 2025, at 11 p.m. at the Brookside Apartments in the 600 block of N. Hewitt Drive.

Officers responded to a call from a woman reporting that a man had been shot multiple times. Upon arrival, police identified the victim as 27-year-old Kyle Mitchell, a Waco native. Mitchell was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to witnesses, an argument between two men outside the apartment escalated, leading the suspect, Keimori Taylor, 26, to retrieve a handgun and shoot Mitchell multiple times. A witness pulled Mitchell inside an apartment while Taylor fled the scene.

Authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Taylor on a murder charge. The investigation is ongoing.

