2 people injured following morning shooting in Hewitt

Hewitt police responded to several shots around 7 a.m. on Wednesday — they say two men shot one another, and one had a rifle and one had a handgun.
HEWITT, Texas (KXXV) — Police responded to shots fired around 7 a.m. Wednesday morning at the FedEx Ground facility on Alliance Parkway in Hewitt.

Police say two men shot at one another—one had a rifle, the other a handgun. They say the two men got into an argument over a woman.

“The original subject that showed up and started the argument, was struck two to three times with rounds from a handgun," said Hewitt Police Department Chief John McGrath said.

"From the subject with the rifle, it appears there was probably at least 10 or more rounds that were fired. From the handgun we’re looking at 10 or more as well."

The incident occurred in the parking lot, at the FedEx Ground facility where one of the men work. Police say they do not think anyone else was around when it happened.

