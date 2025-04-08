Hallsburg ISD Superintendent resigns following February arrest

HALLSBURG, Texas (KXXV) — Hallsburg ISD Superintendent Dr. Douglas Marvin has stepped down from his position following a February arrest for public intoxication, the district announced this week.

Dr. Marvin was arrested on Feb. 2, 2025, in the City of West on suspicion of public intoxication, a Class C misdemeanor. According to the district, Marvin’s physician later determined the incident was the result of an adverse reaction to prescribed medication, brought on by several physiological factors. The physician has since cleared Dr. Marvin to resume work without restriction.

Despite the medical explanation, the district acknowledged that the incident drew significant public attention. In a joint agreement, Dr. Marvin and the Hallsburg ISD Board of Trustees decided it was in the best interest of all parties for Marvin to pursue other opportunities. The district will now begin the search for a new superintendent.

“The Board of Trustees expresses its sincere appreciation to Dr. Marvin for his efforts while serving as Superintendent of this great school district and its wonderful students, parents and administrators,” the Board said in a statement.

Dr. Marvin also released a statement, thanking current and past trustees for the opportunity to serve and expressing gratitude to the staff and community for their support during his tenure.

