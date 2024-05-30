Family asking for improvements to be made at Tradinghouse Lake

HALLSBURG, Texas (KXXV) — One Hallsburg family who holds a special place in their hearts for Tradinghouse lake is hoping McLennan County will make some improvements to the space.



After living near Lake Tradinghouse for several years, one family is hoping to see a different scenery with the hopes of a grant being used to make improvements in the area.

The family is asking for a playground, road improvements, increased lighting, and walking trails.

They believe with the changes being made it could impact other neighbors and businesses in the area by bringing in more traffic to the town.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“They encouraged her to spend lots of time outside, outdoors in the fresh air rather than in those buildings that you know she could go into and possibly get sick,” Missy Greenawalt said.

9-year-old Emma Beth Greenawalt was given a 20 percent chance to live in 2016 after being diagnosed with cancer, now she’s in remission. During her treatment, a doctor's orders encouraged her to be outdoors.

“So we spent lots of time out here, But here it was kinda hard because we didn’t have the playgrounds we didn’t have the things that we felt we needed for her to enjoy as a toddler,” Greenawalt said.

After living near Tradinghouse Lake for 30 years, Andy Crawford, his daughter, and grandchildren are asking for some much needed improvements to the area. So Crawford took his concerns to the McLennan County commissioners court meeting.

“We’re wanting like playgrounds for the kids, walking facilities, walking parks, and everything behind us, lighting all around the camping areas and everything,” Crawford said.

They would also like to see roads without potholes. Crawford believes with changes like those, it could change not just their lives, but even some businesses in their neighborhood.

“It can’t stay open because there’s not enough traffic down here. And if we had more improvements down here that little store could open back up and you know we’d have a store back in Hallsburg,” Crawford said.

