EVERY CAN COUNTS: La Vega Elementary needs help collecting cans for 'Million Cans' Recycling Contest

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — It doesn’t matter if it’s one can or 1,000 — aluminum is no match for these little helpers at La Vega Elementary. For months, students collected more than 55,000 cans.

“I brought 1,800 — we have a bin we put all of our cans in. Whenever we get them, all counted, we can take some to school,” said second grader London.

“My dad helps me — he loves Dr. Pepper,” said first grader Willow.

They’re representing the state of Texas, in the “One Million Cans Recycling Contest,” Assistant Principal Laura Klander said the contest has motivated their students, faculty and community.

“Wherever they find them they just bring them in. One day when the buses came, the bus driver stopped and unlocked his under carriage because in there were bags of cans the kids had brought. Even the kids are coming on school buses are bringing cans,” Klander said.

If the school places first in the contest, they’ll receive $3,000.

“We can buy lots of toys. We can buy food for other people and families around the world who are homeless,” Willow said.

Win or lose, the students want everyone to help collect cans and clean up the environment.

Right now, La Vega is currently in sixth place.

Once the recycle bin at La Vega is full, they will contact their local recycling center, CMC Recycling, to have their cans weighed. When the contest ends in May, the school with the most recycled cans wins the contest in addition to receiving all the money from the scrap yard for what they recycled.

If you have any aluminum cans laying around, you can donate them at La Vega Elementary, or directly to CMC Recycling and ask to add the donation to the school's account.

Recycling locations:

CMC Recycling

1400 E. League St., Waco, TX

Recycling bin at La Vega Elementary foyer

3100 Wheeler St., Waco, TX