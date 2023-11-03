Local school kids tied with Alabama and Kentucky in national can recycling contest

WACO, Texas — Reduce, reuse, recycle!

One local elementary school is championing this motto as part of Scrap University's "Million Cans Recycling Program".

La Vega Elementary here in Waco has been selected as the only school representing Texas to participate in the challenge, and they're vying for the top spot.

The contest is simple: which school can recycle the most aluminum cans?

From October 2023 to May 2024, schools in select states are competing for a cash prizes and awards for their schools. The challenge states one such award as $10,000 in books and prizes.

Right now, Texas is tied with two other states—Alabama and Kentucky—in rankings for average recycling rate.

La Vega said anyone can get involved and are encouraging our fellow community members to donate to put Texas at the top.

If you have any aluminum cans laying around, consider donating them to these locations instead.

CMC Recylcing

1400 E. League St., Waco, TX

Recycling bin at La Vega Elementary foyer

3100 Wheeler St., Waco, TX