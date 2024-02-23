Dogs roaming in China Spring and Waco rehomed

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — China Spring and Waco residents are safe once again — after three dogs bit a child and killed a pet, things are little easier for neighbors.

"He’s on the hot seat, and I hope he’s watching right now — we’re not going to tolerate it," said Parnell McNamara, McLennan County Sheriff.

Tough words from McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara — for the owner of three dogs attacking a China Spring neighborhood.

"These dogs have already bit one little girl on the shoulder and supposedly chased another one down the street," Sheriff McNamara said.

"Our citizens have the right if this is going on to use force or deadly force against these animals."

The Sheriff tells 25 News the owner was fined, but his deputies couldn't remove the dogs after killing a neighbor's pet.

“We have to stay within the law because the dog was killed several days before," Sheriff McNamara said.

"We couldn’t go into the yard at that time because it had been too long."

25 News spoke to the dogs' owners but they refereed any inquiries to their attorney.

“We know what kind of a dangerous situation this is and we’re going to address it — we’re going to monitor it and this guy better comply," Sheriff McNamara said.