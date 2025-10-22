District 7-2A Executive Committee considers possible action against ineligible player on Axtell football team

AXTELL, Texas (KXXV) — The District 7-2A District Executive Committee is meeting Friday and one item of discussion is to consider possible action concerning allegations of an Axtell High School football player being ineligible to play.

The agenda item says there will be a presentation and possible action concerning items related to claims of student resident violations and subsequent eligibility.

With Rio Vista ineligible to make the playoffs in 2025, at 3-0, Axtell is looking to finish out district play on top and is the frontrunner for playoffs.

According to Dave Campbell's Texas Football, the Rio Vista Eagles were ruled ineligible for the 2025 playoffs after allegations of student-athlete recruitment at Rio Vista. Rio Vista now sits at No. 2 in district standings this season.

The meeting starts at 10 a.m. on Friday, October 24.