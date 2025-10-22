Red Zone Midfield Report: Week 9

CENTRAL TEXAS (KXXV) — Here's a look at our high school football matchups and standings for week 9.

For some, there are just three more chances to find a way into the playoffs, for others there are just three more football games in the season. As we look at Week 9 of the Texas High School Football season, the playoff picture is starting to get clearer.

RED ZONE GAME OF THE WEEK

No. 6 CHILTON PIRATES (7-0, 4-0) at No. 3 BREMOND TIGERS (7-0, 5-0)

7 p.m. atTiger Stadium, Bremond

- One of six ranked matchups across the state and the only one in conference 2A, Chilton travels to Bremond to take on the Tigers. In 2024 Bremond won this game 34-14. In the last two season both teams have lost in the state semi-final game. This battle could be the first of two we see between these two teams.

- The Pirates offense is fueled with a heavy dose of the run game. As a team, the Pirates average over 320 yards per game. Running back X’Zavion Taylor and quarterback Marneko Thomas Jr lead that charge with over 100 rushing yards per game for both of them. The Chilton defense is tough as only two teams have been able to score on the Pirates for a combined 22 points.

- The Tigers have so far gone the entire month of October without allowing a point scored on them. An equally impressive defense, the Bremond defense has only allowed three teams to score on them all year. On the offensive side of the ball, sophomore quarterback Sam Kasowski has thrown for over 1,200 yards and 13 touchdowns. In just his second season, Kasowski looks to lead the Tigers back to the state semi-final game where they lost to Shiner last year.

OTHER NOTABLE GAMES ACROSS CENTRAL TEXAS AND THE BRAZOS VALLEY

ROBINSON ROCKETS (6-1, 2-0) at LA VEGA PIRATES (5-2, 2-0)

7 p.m. at Willie Williams Stadium, Bellmead

- In 2024 La Vega won this match-up 35-22 in a game that determined the 12-4A Division 2 championship. Both teams enter this match-up again at 2-0 in the district and could very well decided the district champion again.

- Evan Moreno leads the Rockets rushing attack with 1,567 yards and 17 touchdowns on the ground. If he continues the his season average of 224 yards a game, he will need just 60 yards through the playoffs to break the Rockets single season rushing record.

- La Vega returns 8 offensive starters from a team that played in the state championship last year. The Pirates only losses are to the #1 and #2 teams in 4A Division 1. This Pirates team is tested and looking to get back to Arlington. Pirates quarterback Kourtney Parr leads the offense averaging 223 yards passing and 15 touchdowns. Caden Roland lead the defense this year with 47 tackles.

SALADO EAGLES (5-2, 3-0) at JARRELL COUGARS (7-1, 3-1)

7:30 p.m. at Cougar Field, Jarrell

- Both Salado and Jarrell lead the 13-4A Division 2 standings. Salado sits at 3-0 and Jarrell suffered their first loss of the season last week at Wimberley. Both teams have improved in the second year of their head coaches; Alan Haire at Jarrell and Ricky Beaty at Salado. Haire was the head coach at Salado from 2016-2021.

- Salado’s ball hawking defense has been getting their offense back on the field all year. The Eagle defense has forced 22 turnovers, led by Hays Ramsey’s six interceptions.

- Alan Haire’s Cougars have handled their business most of the season. The Cougars have outscored their opponents by two or more touchdowns five times this year. In those other three games they have won by 11, 7 and their lone loss was by one point.

No. 4 LEXINGTON EAGLES (6-0, 1-0) at BLANCO PANTHERS (6-2, 2-0)

7 p.m. at Panther Stadium, Blanco

- In 2024, Lexington’s perfect season was ruined by the Panthers in a 28-38 loss at home and the Eagles look to return the favor in 2025.

- Eagles quarterback Kase Evans has been impressive all year throwing for over 1,400 yards and 22 touchdowns.

-Blanco comes into 2025 with a new coach as Kent Walker left Liberty Hill to become the Panthers head coach. The Eagles defense will have their hands full trying to stop Kent Walker’s slot-T offensive attack.

BURTON PANTHERS (8-0, 5-0) at IOLA BULLDOGS (5-3, 4-1)

7 p.m. at Bulldog Stadium, Iola

- Two of Iola’s three losses are to teams that are currently ranked in the top ten in the state. The Bulldogs look to secure their playoff position and improve their seeding with a win.

- Burton comes into the game undefeated on the year, but their last two games will be the toughest yet. Iola this week and #8 Granger next week.

MIDFIELD RANKINGS

The Midfield Rankings is a listing of the pound-for-pound best teams in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley regardless of their classification.



BREMOND TIGERS (7-0) – The Tiger got the shutout win on the road at Goldthwaite 47-0. This week they host #6 Chilton in the Red Zone Game of the Week. AQUILLA COUGARS (8-0) – The Panthers rank in the top five in offense and top 10 in defense for all UIL six-man schools. Aquilla shut-out Gholson 88-0 last week and face Penelope this week. BRENHAM CUBS (7-0) – Brenham won 53-13 at Bryan Rudder last week. This week the Cubs host Killeen Ellison. LEXINGTON EAGLES (7-0) – After an open date in week 8, the Eagles travel to Blanco and try to avenge their only district loss last year against the Panthers. FAIRFIELD EAGLES (7-0) – The Eagles get the 52-0 win last week against Huntington. This week they travel to Diboll to face the Lumberjacks.

Chilton is on the outside of the Top 5 and looking in by the thinnest margin. Richland Springs, Jewett Leon, and Waco Valor Prep are all close to the top 5 and trying to play their way into the Midfield Rankings Top 5.

PLAYOFF PICTURE

As we near the end of the regular season, we look at a few of the district races that are coming down to the wire.

12-6A – Harker Heights leads the way at 4-0. Shoemaker, Copperas Cove, and Midway and right behind them with one loss. Temple sits on the outside but can still win their way into the playoffs. If in the playoffs, Midway and Temple would go into the Division 1 bracket and Harker Heights and Shoemaker would be in the Division 2 bracket. If Copperas Cove makes the playoffs they will be in the Division 1 bracket unless Shoemaker misses the playoffs. Of the four playoff eligible teams the top two enrollments will go into the Division 1 bracket and the bottom 2 enrollments will be in the Division 2 bracket.

12-5A Division 1 – A&M Consolidated and College Station were expected to be at the top of the district standings but instead sit at third and fourth in the standing, which is still good enough to make the playoffs.

10-5A Division 2 – Brenham and University sit at 2-0, Belton and Ellison are also in the playoffs at 1-1, and Rudder and Waco sit at 0-2 and out of the playoffs.

5-3A Division 1 – West and Whitney lead the way at 2-0. Defending district champ, Mexia is currently in the fourth playoff spot with a 1-1 record and Groesbeck is still looking for their first district win of the season.

11-3A Division 1 – Franklin has ruled this district and still does with two wins. The rest of the district is fighting for the remaining three playoff spots. Academy, McGregor, Rockdale, and Troy all are 1-1. Cameron Yoe is the only school still seeking their first district win at 0-2.

7-2A Division 1 – With Rio Vista ineligible to make the playoffs in 2025, at 3-0, Axtell looks to finish out district play on top. Bosqueville and Valley Mills are fighting for a playoff spot with a 2-2 record. Itasca has forfeited the rest of the season and will not be in the playoffs.

13-2A Division 1 – Rosebud-Lott and Crawford seem to be on a collision course for a district championship game in week 11. Surprised to be in the third and fourth spot are Marlin and Moody, while Riesel and Bruceville-Eddy are still looking for their first district win.

10-2A Division 2 – Bremond and Chilton are set to face each other this week to determine the top spot in the district. Frost, Goldthwaite, and Mart are all fighting for the final two playoff spots.

11-1A Division 1 – Abbott has had a stronghold on this district since 2020, but Aquilla and Coolidge are working to change that. Aquilla leads the district at 2-0 and Coolidge is right behind them at 1-1. Abbott has not missed the playoffs since 2019, which is also the last time Aquilla has beaten the Panthers.

Don’t forget to watch Red Zone on Friday where Shahji Adam and Donna Conrad will have all the high school football action starting at 10:10 p.m.