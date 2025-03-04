McLennan County Commissioners Court approves burn ban order tied to 'Red Flag Warnings'

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — On Tuesday, the Commissioners Court approved a Burn Ban Order that will take effect only during Red Flag Warnings issued by the National Weather Service.

Red Flag Warnings signal an increased fire danger due to a combination of warm temperatures, low humidity, and strong winds. Under the new order, outdoor burning will be prohibited in unincorporated county areas whenever such warnings occur.

The ban will remain in effect for 90 days, though it will only be active when the National Weather Service determines critical fire conditions. Officials urge residents to stay informed about weather conditions and adhere to burn restrictions when warnings are issued.

