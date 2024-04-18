City of Lacy Lakeview employees say they 'no longer trust the city manager' and other city officials

LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas — The City of Lacy Lakeview leadership is under fire by anonymous city employees who claim they have a hostile workplace and no trust in leaders like City Manager Calvin Hodde.

That information was documented in letters addressed to City Council members and Mayor Niecey Payne.

These documents were sent to our newsroom on Tuesday.

One letter, dated just last Thursday, addresses Mayor Payne and City Council members, saying city employees: “No longer trust the city manager, city secretary, human resources department and department heads as they appear to merely serve as puppets to the city manager.”

Employees accuse City Manager Calvin Hodde of “misuse of power” and said he “casts a shadow of fear over us all.”

Another letter questions Hodde’s alleged actions following this month’s termination of former Police Chief Jeron Barnett.

The letter calling them “personal motives” and states officers reported their “discomfort and suspicions” to the Texas Rangers.

Another allegation points to Hodde’s visit to the “fire department seeking information about the termination of Fire Chief Brandon Cody Newman.”

Newman was let go at the end of his probation period in August, according to a letter addressed to Newman from the City of Lacy Lakeview.

I emailed all of these documents to city leaders and council members.

Hodde responding saying, “This is an ongoing personnel matter. For the protection and privacy of all parties involved we will not be issuing any further statements. Thanks Calvin Hodde.”

Council member Jonathan Olvera would not do an interview and told me over the phone he also could not comment.

City employees are demanding the city council and Mayor Payne to take action and call on a third party investigation.

You can review the documents sent to us below.

Unable to display PDF. Download instead.

Unable to display PDF. Download instead.

Unable to display PDF. Download instead.