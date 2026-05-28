Cipher Digital eyes Riesel for data center proposal

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County Precinct 2 Commissioner D.L. Wilson says Cipher Digital has approached him about a proposed data center project near Riesel, though he says details remain limited.

Wilson shared the news on social media, saying he has very limited information about the proposal and that no action item is currently before the Commissioners Court.

"I have recently been approached by Cipher Digital regarding a proposed data center project near Riesel," Wilson wrote on Facebook.

Wilson said Cipher Digital has expressed interest in hosting a town hall meeting so community members can learn more about the project, ask questions, and share feedback directly with company representatives. He said he will share updates, including details about any public meetings, as more information becomes available.

"Yesterday is the first time I have had any contact or correspondence with anyone from a Data Center in Riesel area," Wilson said.

Wilson pledged transparency throughout the process.

"I will be totally transparent in this process and will be there to fight for PCT 2 and all of McLennan Co.," Wilson said.

25 News' Bella Popadiuk is working to get more information.

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