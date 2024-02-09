'This is what I needed today': China Spring ISD students spread love, kindness through art

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Students at China Spring Elementary are adding a little something extra to your morning coffee! One local expert explains how positivity and kindness affects a persons day to day life.



This February Reign Coffee in China Spring is spreading love to lift up the community. The coffee shop asked China Spring Elementary and Middle School students to add words of encouragement to their coffee sleeves.

25News stepped inside a China Spring middle school classroom and watched as they kids colored, drew, and wrote kind words to have an impact on others.

Child therapist Katie Chadwell said positive phrases like “you are worth it” and “keep smiling” release dopamine and serotonin in a persons mind.

If you are having a bad day, positive affirmations play a huge part in breaking that cycle

“If someone is going through something, they can just look at them and be like, 'This is what I needed today',” Marielle Muramoto said.

Muramoto is a seventh grader, and is just one of 1000 students in China Spring ISD who is adding some color to every order at reign coffee company.

“A lot of them are just like, keep going, when things are hard just keep going, I’m like, 'Wow, what wise words from kids, but they don’t really know how much it’s impacting even us as staff',” said owner of Reign Coffee, Hallie Bullard.

Each colorful sleeve is sweet surprise for each customer.

“Mine says, 'Love coffee', and I love that because I don’t get coffee very often — it’s a treat and when I do, I get it because it’ll bring me joy, and a little kid wrote that on there? — That’s a lot of joy!,” one customer said.

“It actually can change the way that our brain is working, and kind of create that feeling of connection and togetherness rather than survival and isolation,” Chadwell said.

Loving and positive affirmations can also break the cycle of a bad day, but it doesn’t stop there, the students showed 25 News how a simple act of kindness creates a domino effect of happiness.

“It makes me happy to be able to do something for my community, just knowing that I’m doing something to brighten someone else’s day — that’s what I like to think about it,” Muramoto said.

For anyone needing a pick-me-up, Reign Coffee will be handing out these words of encouragement until the end of February.