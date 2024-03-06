More businesses are opening in China Spring as the community continues to grow

CHINA SPRING, Texas — “You need the local people that’s the heart of the community," said China Spring resident, Pam Rolf.

For a growing community like China Spring — where the population grew six percent in in 2020 — residents like Rolf want to see familiar faces.

“You’ve got all these people building and moving out here — you need these shops," Rolf said.

"Instead of going all the way to town, I’d rather support a local person and keep my money here in the community."

For first-time business owner Sterling McSpadden, she knows her dollars come from her neighbors.

"It's not just about giving people things to buy here — it's about showing them that we love them," McSpadden said.

"It's not just me, it's other people in this community. We deserve to come and shop and be safe and get a good quality product."

One business owner just down the road from McSpadden can attest to this.

“I feel like it’s easier for people to live here to come and shop here — that’s a big bonus for them," said Sthefanie Welch, owner of The Black Daisy.

"But also, it’s just so nice to see a small community, a small area, getting bigger."

Having a flower shop in town means Rolf can focus on meaningful moments.

“I have a friends whose husband just passed and I didn’t want to go to her house empty-handed handed, so I just wanted to get her a little something," Rolf said.

"I knew Hannah would be able to whip up something pretty quick, and here I am."