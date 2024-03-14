'Friends of First Responders': China Spring students meet their local heroes

CHINA SPRING, Texas — “I've had the experience to where they've hurt themselves," local EMT Jaden Guzman said.

Guzman has firsthand experience responding to calls involving kids with special needs. She personally knows the difficulties that can arise in these situations.

“You know, people with special needs they need to have our time and, you know, just talking very clear very slowly," Guzman said.

To help make the process smoother, China Spring ISD hosted a new event aiming to introduce first responders to students with special needs.

“I learned all about fire trucks, police cars, shells, all kinds of stuff. It was amazing. We need them because if we don’t the world would be a disaster," Lane Foglogle said.

Proper training like this can help those with special needs better deal with these local heroes when necessary.

“It's different for everybody but there could be light sensitivity to the flashing lights. A lot of sound sensitivity with all the sirens and especially if there's a dramatic situation in the house, having also another source come in. It can be very overstimulating for anyone involved," Kendall Clark, a social worker intern at Baylor University, said.