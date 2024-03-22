China Spring ISD focuses on its teachers with wellness event

CHINA SPRING, Texas — “Things that kids are holding inside — you’re trying to do magic, fix problems," said one group of local teachers.

Typically, a school cafeteria is filled mostly with students — but one was filled with teachers on Friday, looking to learn how to better handle stress, and how to talk through their experiences inside the classroom.

“21 different backgrounds, 21 different needs, and yourself," said a local group of teachers.

“They have kids who have needs, and then their co-workers are wanting things from them, and then administrators need data," said China Spring school counselor, Rebecca Bliz.

“We bring a lot of our issues at school home with us — they're personal," said physical education teacher at China Spring ISD, Shauna Yose.

"We treat our kids like they are our own children, so sometimes we forget to decompress from that."

This is part of an effort by China Spring ISD to help teachers relax and encourage them to take care of themselves.

“The biggest stress for me is not having five seconds to take a breath," Yose said.

25 News asked her how she felt after spending time focusing on her needs.

“I feel great right now — the fact that our district has taken time to see us and celebrate us, it really means a lot," Yose said.

Both of these teachers say the community can also help these teachers cope.

“I would say empathy — I think that’s a huge one," Yose said.

“Sometimes people will post not-so-nice things on Facebook about schools in general or teachers in general," Bliz said.