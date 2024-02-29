China Spring, Waco residents seek answers from Animal Control

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas — Residents attended the Waco Animal Control monthly meeting to get answers from board members.

“If they already hurt somebody else, who will they hurt again in the other counties," said Tammy Regian, who lost her dog Roscoe of 14 years.

Tammy Regian lost her dog to a dog attack. She attended the Waco Animal Control meeting on Wednesday hoping to spark change.

“There’s a lot of things I wish would have been done differently. I wish I would have gotten answers for my case and what was going on," Regian said.

Despite not getting any feedback at the meeting, Regian says she's comforted by the support she received from other neighbors who were there — even if there was no resolution.

“I think we were allowed to voice them, and I think they’ll listen to them and put them in their minutes," said Lori Bremer-Crawford, a concerned resident who attended the meeting.

"I’m very concerned about the animals moving to a different neighborhood and the safety for everyone involved — it’s scary to know that there’s animals out there that will visciously attack and no one will be safe."

The head of the Waco Animal Welfare Board said it doesn't have the answers.

“We identify a trend or an issue — if we see a loophole we will bring that up in the next meeting," said Cheryl Foster with the Waco Animal Welfare Board.

"As far as getting back with the individual person, that’s the responsibility of the sheriff, or the county or the AC officer whoever that is that’s dealing with that specific issue," said Cheryl Foster, Waco Animal Welfare Board."

She didn't get the answers she was looking for, but Regian isn't giving up.

“I’m going to continue to push forward, and at least in Waco things are changed or their made clear of what the consequences are for owners," Regian said.