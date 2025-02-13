Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan County

Actions

Child exploitation arrest in McLennan County leads to child pornography discovery

Arrested police handcuffs graphic
25 News
Arrested police handcuffs graphic
Posted
and last updated

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest Thursday for a felony charge of possessing child pornography.

The arrest stems from a previous arrest in October 2024, when Aryon Cyprian was taken into custody for child exploitation. In that instance, Cyprian was reported to police by a school bus driver who said Cyprian tried to get the attention of a child by flashing his headlights. Investigators in that case say he used social media to solicit a minor during their travel to school.

During a follow-up investigation, a warrant to search Cyprian's electronic devices found several nude videos involving children.

Cyprian, a resident of Georgia, was taken back into custody on January 28 and extradited to the McLennan County Jail.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood