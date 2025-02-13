Child exploitation arrest in McLennan County leads to child pornography discovery

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office announced an arrest Thursday for a felony charge of possessing child pornography.

The arrest stems from a previous arrest in October 2024, when Aryon Cyprian was taken into custody for child exploitation. In that instance, Cyprian was reported to police by a school bus driver who said Cyprian tried to get the attention of a child by flashing his headlights. Investigators in that case say he used social media to solicit a minor during their travel to school.

During a follow-up investigation, a warrant to search Cyprian's electronic devices found several nude videos involving children.

Cyprian, a resident of Georgia, was taken back into custody on January 28 and extradited to the McLennan County Jail.

