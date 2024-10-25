McLennan County Sheriff's Office reports attempted child exploitation incident

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — The McLennan County Sheriff's Office received a report of a suspicious vehicle near a bus stop.

The bus driver noticed the vehicle flashing its lights, attempting to get a child's attention. One of the children began to approach the vehicle, and the bus driver quickly directed the child back onto the bus. They immediately notified the school administration.

Afterward, the McLennan County Sheriff's Office launched an investigation, revealing it was a 25-year-old Dallas man who was allegedly using social media to solicit minors, targeting the time children would be on the way to school.

The Sheriff's Office Human Trafficking Unit launched an undercover investigation— leading to the successful apprehension of Aryon Alexander Cyprian.

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office reminds parents to monitor their children's online activity and social media interactions.

Follow Kadence on social media!