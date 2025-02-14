Bruceville-Eddy sewer project causing muddy & torn roads, city lays down solution

BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KXXV) — Construction on Bruceville-Eddy’s new sanitary sewer system continues, bringing both improvements and challenges for local residents.



The sanitary sewer system has been under construction throughout the entire city since the 3rd quarter of 2024

$3 million was approved by the city in May 2024 to tackle the torn up roads being left behind by the construction. Repairs will start once the full system has been installed and tested

There have been mixed reactions from residents in the are regarding the sewer system being implemented

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“The system will cut down a lot of the problems with the tanks, so there will be less problems in regard to that,” said Robert Paulson, a Bruceville-Eddy resident.

Paulson, who owns the Farm to Market Coffee Shop, said the construction has made an impact on daily life, from rough roads to temporary business closures.

“They had this one tore up for a couple of days, and then it was done. However, we have had to shut down the shop,” Paulson said.

Other community members have taken to social media to express concerns, particularly about Hungry Hill Road.

Upon visiting the area, 25 News' Marc Monroy experienced firsthand the bumpy conditions of the torn-up road.

Marc Monroy, KXXV Hungry Hill Road in Bruceville-Eddy is one of the roads neighbors say has seen the most impact in terms of road damage caused by the construction.

Neighbors have mixed opinions on the ongoing construction. Some say they don’t mind the temporary inconvenience, while others find it disruptive.

“It’s a big improvement from the septic tank system. They are working pretty quickly, but they did tear up the road pretty good,” Paulson said.

City Administrator Kent Manton said officials are aware of the road conditions and are working with Black Rock Constructions to address the muddy roads.

"The plan for a complete road reconstruction will ensure that our streets exceed the roadway conditions experienced by drivers prior to project commencement," Manton said.

Marc Monroy, KXXV Piles of dirt can be seen throughout the entire city and when it rains, it tends to slide down onto the roads and become muddy. This has been causing what neighbors say is issues with traction for their car when driving and is leaving behind a mess around the city.

As for what comes after the sewer installation, the city approved a nearly $3 million road reconstruction plan in May of last year to restore the affected areas.

"This full road overhaul of the affected streets is not planned to begin until all sewer collection/customer lines have been installed," Manton said.

"This decision was made to ensure all sewer components are working properly and performance testing indicates the same."