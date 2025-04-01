BRUCEVILLE-EDDY, Texas (KXXV) — At the most recent council meeting, the city of Bruceville-Eddy approved the design for a redesign of Hungry Hill Rd which is considered one of the "worst" roads in our community.



Bruceville-Eddy city officials have approved a new road design for Hungry Hill Road, which has been heavily damaged by years of truck traffic and is considered one of the worst roads in the community.

The city needs to accumulate $339,000 from road repair sales tax fund, approved by voters in 2023, to maintain existing roads, but no new roads will be built under this funding.

Nearly $2 million has been set aside to repair roads affected by the ongoing sanitary sewer system installation, with officials urging residents to remain patient as the project is expected to be completed by fall or winter.

Check out the story:

Bruceville-Eddy moves forward with road repairs amid resident concerns

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

City officials are addressing growing concerns about deteriorating roads, with Hungry Hill Road at the center of the conversation.

“I know a lot of our citizens are concerned about the roads — right now, a lot of them are nothing more than a glorified dirt road,” said Kent Manton, city administrator for Bruceville-Eddy.

Residents have voiced their frustrations about road conditions, with some calling Hungry Hill Road the worst in the community.

“There are so many cracks and holes, and if I’m not careful, my car will get damaged, so I always drive with caution,” said Eladio Tavarez, a Bruceville-Eddy resident.

Manton attributed the poor condition of Hungry Hill Road to years of heavy truck traffic. At the most recent city council meeting, officials approved a new road design for the area.

“That would include a full base overhaul since it’s completely shot at this point,” Manton said.

Some residents, like Tavarez, are relieved to see the city take action.

Marc Monroy, KXXV

“I think it’s a good thing because this road has been awful for many years, so it’s good to see the city start to take action,” he said.

The city currently needs approximately $339,000 in funding for the project, sourced from a road repair sales tax approved by voters in 2023.

“It does not fund any new roads in Bruceville-Eddy, only the maintenance of existing roads,” Manton clarified.

In addition to road repairs, the city has also been dealing with the impact of a sanitary sewer system installation. Officials now have nearly $2 million allocated to repair streets affected by the project once the system is completed.

“If they do, and I hope they do it, because sometimes they just put the money up and don’t do it,” said Charlotte, a resident of Eddy.

Manton asked for patience, noting that the sewer system is expected to be completed by fall or winter of this year.