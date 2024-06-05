Bojangles is coming to Central Texas

LORENA, Texas (KXXV) — Pretty soon you’ll have a new spot to grab some fried chicken! For the first time in Central Texas, there will be a Bojangles.

The fried chicken spot will share a location with the Roadster Travel Center with the Exxon Gas station alongside I-35 in Lorena.

They will be hiring between 30 to 40 people to work at the chicken dine-in and drive-thru.

They will have their classic menu, but you will still have to wait a little while longer to snag some dirty rice as the popular chicken spot is planning to open around August or September of 2024.

The owner told 25 News he had the desire to bring Bojangles to Lorena because the fast food restaurant is like the Whataburger of the Carolinas, and they wanted to share the flavor with Central Texas.

The Carolina-born fried chicken spot already has a few locations in Texas around the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex, but this would be the first one operating in Central Texas.

After the Lorena "Bojangles" is up and running, the owners have plans to build one in Houston, Austin, and San Antonio. The Travel Center also has a "Big Madre's Tacos Y Tortas" which will be serving free tacos on Thursday, June 6.

