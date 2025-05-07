Waco man arrested for aggravated assault, resisting arrest in Beverly Hills

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KXXV) — A Waco man was arrested early Tuesday after allegedly assaulting his girlfriend’s vehicle with a crowbar and resisting arrest, according to the Beverly Hills Police Department.

Officers responded to a report from a 19-year-old woman who said her boyfriend, Romeo Love, 24, struck her car with a crowbar during an argument outside 903 S. Valley Mills Drive. She showed officers damage to the vehicle’s rear passenger door.

Police said Love remained at the scene. When officers attempted to arrest him, he resisted multiple commands. After warnings and a failed taser deployment, a second taser cycle was used, leading to his compliance.

According to the Beverly Hills Police Department, American Medical Response (AMR) was called shortly after Love was taken into custody. When paramedics arrived, Love was seated outside a police vehicle and allowed access to medical care.

Authorities said Love was verbally argumentative and largely uncooperative during the medical assessment, telling paramedics he was “good” and declining assistance.

Despite his refusal to engage with emergency responders, Love was transported to a local hospital for evaluation. After being medically cleared, he was booked into the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence, and resisting arrest.