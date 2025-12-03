Beverly Hills mayor clears police chief after October dog shooting incident

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KXXV) — The Beverly Hills mayor has determined that Police Chief Kory Martin acted appropriately when he shot an aggressive dog during a patrol call in October, Assistant Chief of Police Stephen Steiner tells 25 News.

Chief Martin was on patrol when he received a report about "Rebel," a boxer/pit bull mix, running loose and frightening neighbors. When Martin arrived at the scene, he found the dog roaming freely in the neighborhood.

While Martin attempted to communicate with the dog's owner from his patrol vehicle, the animal approached a family that included a child in a stroller. Martin got out of his patrol vehicle to move the dog away from the family, but the animal then turned aggressive toward him.

"After a thorough review, it was determined that Chief Martin followed all department policies," the department said.

Martin shot the dog during the encounter and Rebel was later euthanized by a veterinarian.

The dog's owner disputed the characterization of the animal as dangerous, saying the dog was harmless and friendly.

Following the incident, Martin referred the case to the mayor's office for an investigation into his conduct. The assistant chief gathered information about the shooting and forwarded it to the mayor for review.

