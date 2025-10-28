Beverly Hills police chief shoots dog after reports of aggressive behavior

BEVERLY HILLS, Texas (KXXV) — The Beverly Hills police chief is promising a proper investigation after he shot a dog that neighbors say had a history of escaping and threatening the community.

Mark Gearhart said his family has been devastated by the loss of their boxer pit bull mix named Rebel.

"We've all been torn up about it," Gearhart said.

On Thursday night, neighbors called police after Rebel escaped from the family's fenced yard. Police Chief Kory Martin responded to the call and said the dog was menacing a woman walking with five small children.

"He was afraid that the dog was going to maul any of, the mother or those five children. The outcome could be horrendous," said Assistant Police Chief Stephen Steiner.

Police said when Rebel turned on Chief Martin, he shot the dog. Rebel was later euthanized.

Gearhart disputed the characterization of his dog as aggressive.

"I think it was too much. He wasn't aggressive. He was a loving dog," Gearhart said.

Neighbor Samantha Pogue, who did not want to appear on camera, said it was Rebel coming at her on the street that prompted the call to police. Her father, Tommy Pogue, said he was prepared to use his own gun on the dog.

"She was right, a little bit past the back of my truck, whenever the dog charged at her," Tommy Pogue said.

"And I just screamed," Samantha Pogue said.

"He was just coming fast. He's growling and snapping. It was really terrifying," Samantha Pogue said.

Neighbor Tommy Cisneros said Rebel frequently escaped and he worried about what the dog might do to his small schnauzers.

"He attacked this little dog right here. So I had to run him off and call the police," Cisneros said. "Scary, absolutely, because that dog will kill a dog."

On Facebook, Chief Martin posted a picture with his own pit bull and promised an investigation.

"I truly feel for the family. The same policies that apply to any other officer apply equally to me," Martin wrote.

Gearhart said he hopes the incident leads to better training for officers dealing with dogs.

"I would like to see if there is something we can do to get some more training about how to deal with dogs," Gearhart said.

Cisneros disagreed, saying the responsibility lies with pet owners.

"That's not what's supposed to happen. It's the other way around. He needs to be able to control his own dogs," Cisneros said.

Steiner expressed sympathy for the family while defending the chief's actions.

"We feel for the family. We feel for the dog. We definitely wish this had not happened the way that it did," Steiner said.

Chief Martin said a use of force report will be given to the mayor, and he will stay away from that process.

