Man arrested in Bellmead after allegedly firing weapon and tampering with evidence

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — On November 1st, Bellmead Police Department was notified of an incident involving gunfire.

Police went to the 100 block of San Pedro Street, where they arrested Leslie Bush, 27, on four different charges, including aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon, and tampering with evidence.

Witnesses reported seeing Bush with a firearm, though police later found out Bush disposed of the weapon.

Bush is now in custody at the McLennan County Jail with a $19,500 bond.

