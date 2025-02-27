La Vega ISD cancels classes Friday in support of basketball team

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — The La Vega Independent School District announced there are no classes scheduled on Friday, February 28.

The district is encouraging students and families to watch the Lady Pirates basketball team play in the Girls 4A Division 1 State Championship Basketball Game in San Antonio.

The district is also selling tickets through February 27 for seats on a charter bus to San Antonio.

For the third year in a row, La Vega advances to the state tournamentas they look to complete their dynasty.

