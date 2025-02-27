Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyBellmead

Actions

La Vega ISD cancels classes Friday in support of basketball team

La Vega ISD Lady Pirates
25 News
La Vega ISD Lady Pirates
Posted
and last updated

BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — The La Vega Independent School District announced there are no classes scheduled on Friday, February 28.

The district is encouraging students and families to watch the Lady Pirates basketball team play in the Girls 4A Division 1 State Championship Basketball Game in San Antonio.

The district is also selling tickets through February 27 for seats on a charter bus to San Antonio.

For the third year in a row, La Vega advances to the state tournamentas they look to complete their dynasty.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood