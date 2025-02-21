La Vega girls basketball advances to State Tournament

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — La Vega and China Spring clashed in the postseason for the right to advance to the State Tournament.

The Pirates did what they do best. They took an early lead and never looked back. La Vega beat China Spring 56-33. It was an electric atmosphere as both team's communities came together to cheer them on.

Watch the full story here:

La Vega advances to State Tournament

"We want to thank the community for coming out and support, not just us two wonderful programs right here in Waco, you know, it just shows how our district 23-4A is strong," head coach Marcus Willis Sr. said.

Hats off to Cannon and China Spring. They've done a phenomenal job all year this year, and they deserve to be right here in the regional finals. It sucks that one of us has to go home, and we weren't trying to go home today," Willis Sr. said.

Angela Carroll led the way in scoring for the Pirates with 16. This group consistently has dominated the postseason, and for these playoffs, they have something to prove despite being the back-to-back state champions.

ROUND 5️⃣ US PLEASE‼️



Region 3️⃣ Champs 🏆🏆🏆🏆



3rd year in a row, Lady Pirates advance to the State Tournament 🔥🔥@_angelacarroll 16 Pts@MakaylynF08 10 Pts



State Semi’s next Mon/Tues vs the winner of Fredericksburg/Davenport! #2Left @MichaelHaag_ @Tabchoops @TXHSGBB pic.twitter.com/VxUHARd54g — Coach Marcus (@Coach_MarcWill) February 21, 2025

"Because everybody counted us out, everybody counted us out. They thought we weren't going to be here because of how much we lost, so we had something to prove tonight. We had something to prove all year. These girls have done a phenomenal job standing up and rising up to the occasion," Willis Sr. said.

La Vega is two games away from that coveted three-peat. A win in San Antonio would make it a dynasty in Central Texas. But for them, they are just looking at their next opponent.

"We don't even think about that. We think about one game at a time. We think about continuing to start or continuing to remake this history, so we're not thinking about all that. We just want to win two more games," he said.

For the third year in a row, La Vega advances to the State Tournament as they look to complete their dynasty.

Follow Shahji on social media!