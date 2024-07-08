Community celebrates Waco barber's retirement after 55 years of giving away haircuts to the less fortunate

BELLMEAD, Texas — Celebrating a career full of memories and lifelong friends.

Henry Williams was a barber in Central Texas for more than 50 years.

He was often seen visiting nursing homes, and cutting the hair of those who were unable to leave home, allowing his clippers to lead the way.

Sunday afternoon neighbors came together to celebrate his legacy and retirement.

25 News spoke to Henry’s daughter who says she’s thankful for the outpouring of support from our community.

“ Wow, my heart is just full. I've learned even more about my dad’s barbering journey and he's 83 so just learning even more about the accomplishments and things he’s overcome is truly enlightening to me,” said Henry’s daughter Shenequa Williams.

She tells me her dad’s business was more than just a barber shop.

“ It quickly became a hotspot for haircuts and just fellowshipping. he developed relationships that last even until this day so it’s a very special place,” said Shenequa Williams.

Williams began barbing in Dallas during the 1960’s before he moved to Waco in the 80’s - where he has left a lasting impact to those who call Central Texas home.

He is now retiring because of health concerns.