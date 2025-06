BELLMEAD, Texas (KXXV) — The Bellmead Police Department is seeking assistance in identifying a vehicle connected to a hit-and-run incident.

On June 8, the driver was seen operating the vehicle recklessly along San Pedro in Bellmead, crashing into a mailbox and fence.

Anyone with information is urged to contact the Bellmead Police Department or reach out to Detective Harker at 254-799-0251, extension 6338.