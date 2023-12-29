Bellmead business owner opens up about his craft ahead of the city's 70th birthday

BELLMEAD, Texas — Curtis Cox knows diamonds and gem stones. On Thursday, I watched him examine a customer's diamond carefully with the finest expertise.

He said, "So this is definitely 1890’s. It’s pretty awesome.”

The City of Bellmead turns 70 next year. I called city hall to find a local business who would be a good Bellmead staple to talk with and they immediately said Curtis Cox Jewelers.

I asked him, “When I was describing this story to someone at city hall, first thing that came to their mind was you and your business. How does that make you feel?”

He responded, “I love it. It’s good, I’m a member of the chamber of commerce and I like Bellmead and I’m good friends down there, but I do work with pretty much all of them, but when people say good things about you—when you’re in business—it really makes a difference.”

Curtis Cox has had his store in Bellmead for 19 years.

It’s one of 324 businesses in the city. That’s almost four times the number of businesses the city started with decades ago.

“Well I had a chance to buy this building and there had been a jewelry store here in this building at that time for like 35 years" he said regarding why he and his family moved to Bellmead.

He’s been making jewelry for 45 years and his work is well known and rewarded.

That passion for craftsmanship and jewelry started at an early age.

He said, “I loved rocks. I collected rocks when I was a kid, and I was class artist.”

That passion continues on in Bellmead.

“I think just in creating and making it—I just, I still get excited about it" he said.

Cox is one of almost ten thousand people who call Bellmead home.

Now that number has doubled since the city’s founding 69 years ago and for Cox this is home and he’s not going anywhere.

Cox added, “I love Bellmead. I’ve made thousands of pieces of jewelry in my life time and I’m not ready to quit.”

Now Cox does get help around the store from his son and plans to take more time off in the future to fish and spend time with his family.