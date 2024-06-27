Historic Harrington House shares final story

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University's historic Harrington House will be no longer, preparing to be demolished. Before that demolition begins, Heather Healy spoke with Baylor professor Kenneth Hafertepe to discuss the history on the house built over a century ago.

In his 24th year at Baylor, Museum Studies Professor Kenneth Hafertepe reflected on his unique connection with the Harrington House.

“In the Spring of 2000, I stayed in this house when I was here for my second job interview,” Professor Hafertepe said.

The classic Victorian charm of this home might have had something to do with him wanting to make Waco his permanent residence.

The house may be on the verge of being demolished, but Hafertepe assures the history is unmatched —

“In the 1880s, this was the edge of Waco, believe it or not," he said.

"It was actually just starting to grow because Baylor moved here in the 1880's."

“The guy who built it, was a man name Charles Motz — he and his wife Mary and their kids built the house somewhere between 1888 and 1889."

"In the 1890s he was in real estate and insurance, so, the front part of this house was built by him. But it was a pretty small house it was three rooms and a hallway, downstairs and up. Overtime, it ended up being enlarged for the Harrington family, and they’re the folks that the house is name for and the family that sold it to Baylor.”

The house served doctor J.T. Harrington’s family, a physician in the area and long-serving board member at the university, living there for three decades as the house served both as a home and office.

“When the Harrington Family sold the house to Baylor, Baylor bought it without having a plan of what it was going to be used for,” Professor Hafertepe said.

It ended up being a faculty center on campus, but when a new one was built, it brought up the issue —

“What do you do with this old house?,” he asked.

“Once it goes, you have some lawn, you have a lot of parking lots, but, you know, the university will pretty much have a free reign as far as doing anything with the property,” Hafertepe said.