Downed power line causes outage on Baylor Campus, backup power in use

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University Police and the Waco Fire Department are responding to a downed power line on Baylor’s Waco campus between 7th and 8th streets at Speight Avenue near Waco Hall.

The downed line has caused a power outage affecting several campus buildings, which are currently running on backup power.

KXXV

The affected buildings include Carroll Library, McMullen-Connally Faculty Center, Bobo Spiritual Life Center, Armstrong Browning Library, and Tidwell Bible Building.

Oncor and TDI are on-site conducting repairs and working to restore power.

