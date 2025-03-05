Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodMcLennan CountyBaylor University

Actions

Downed power line causes outage on Baylor Campus, backup power in use

downed baylor powerlines .png
KXXV
downed baylor powerlines .png
Posted
and last updated

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University Police and the Waco Fire Department are responding to a downed power line on Baylor’s Waco campus between 7th and 8th streets at Speight Avenue near Waco Hall.

The downed line has caused a power outage affecting several campus buildings, which are currently running on backup power.

Pole down at Baylor

The affected buildings include Carroll Library, McMullen-Connally Faculty Center, Bobo Spiritual Life Center, Armstrong Browning Library, and Tidwell Bible Building.

Oncor and TDI are on-site conducting repairs and working to restore power.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood