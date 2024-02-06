Big 12 fines Baylor Athletic Director Mack Rhoades for comments towards officials

WACO, Texas — The Big 12 has issued a public reprimand and a $25,000 fine to Baylor's Athletic Director Mack Rhoades for his comments towards the officiating in the Bears win over Iowa State.

In accordance with Big 12 Conference sportsmanship policies, the Conference has issued a public reprimand and $25,000 fine of Baylor University Athletics Director Mack Rhoades for his comments about officiating in the aftermath of the Bear’s victory Saturday night. — Big 12 Conference (@Big12Conference) February 6, 2024

Conference Commissioner Brett Yormark released a statement that reads:

"The Big 12 Conference members have developed policies governing officiating matters,” said Commissioner Brett Yormark. “It is vital that senior administration officials, especially the Directors of Athletics, adhere explicitly to these policies. As the top basketball conference in the country the competitive balance in this league leads to extremely intense competition, and it can be very difficult to balance support for an institution’s teams while fully complying with the agreed upon expectations. On this occasion, the required discipline was not exercised. Mack Rhoades is one of the very best athletics administrators in the nation, and I am grateful for the manner in which he handled this process.”

During the game against Iowa State, head coach Scott Drew was ejected for the first time and Rhoades during the postgame presser said the officiating was "an embarrassment" for the league.