Baylor’s McLane Carillon to ring in honor of flood victims

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The McLane Carillon, housed in the iconic Pat Neff Hall on the Baylor University campus, will sound a special program at noon on July 9 in memory of the victims of the Central Texas flooding.

The 48 cast bronze bells have been a familiar presence at Baylor since 1939, marking moments and milestones for generations of students.

The memorial ringing will serve as a tribute to those lost in the recent disaster and as a symbol of solidarity with affected communities.

The devastating floods in central Texas have left families and communities in urgent need of support. Scripps News and the Scripps Howard Fund are partnering to provide critical relief to those impacted. Every dollar donated here will go directly to helping victims recover.