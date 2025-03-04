Baylor’s Mack Rhoades takes over as CFP Selection Committee Chair for 2025 Season

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The College Football Playoff (CFP) Management Committee has appointed Baylor University Athletics Director Mack Rhoades as the selection committee chair for the 2025 football season, according to an announcement made today by Rich Clark, executive director of the CFP.

Rhoades takes over the role from Warde Manuel, the athletics director at the University of Michigan, who served as chair last season.

Clark also revealed several new appointments to the CFP Selection Committee, including Mark Dantonio, former head coach at the University of Cincinnati and Michigan State University; Damon Evans, athletics director at the University of Maryland; Ivan Maisel, former sportswriter for The Atlanta Constitution, Sports Illustrated, and ESPN; Chris Massaro, athletics director at Middle Tennessee State University; and Wesley Walls, former All-American tight end from Ole Miss.

These new members will begin their three-year terms this spring, replacing Chet Gladchuk, Jim Grobe, Manuel, Will Shields, and Kelly Whiteside, whose terms have expired.

In addition, former CFP Selection Committee member Steve Wieberg, a longtime writer for USA TODAY, has been asked to return for a one-year term to lend his experience to the group.

Clark praised the new appointees, saying, "The additions of Mark, Damon, Ivan, Chris, and Wesley will bring great new voices to the selection committee as we enter our 12th season. Each of them has tremendous knowledge, passion, and dedication to college football, along with outstanding character and integrity.

Their wide variety of experiences will ensure they transition seamlessly with our returning members."

He also expressed confidence in Rhoades’ leadership, noting, "We are pleased that Mack will serve as chair. He was an outstanding member of the committee last year, and his demeanor and personality will serve him well in leading the group."

With the new leadership and committee members in place, the CFP is set for a new chapter in its ongoing mission to select the best teams for the college football playoffs.