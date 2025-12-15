Baylor welcomes Klanderman as defensive coordinator with news conference

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Baylor University holds a news conference Monday to help welcome Joe Klanderman for his first season as the defensive coordinator for Baylor football.

The news conference begins at 11 a.m.

Watch the news conference here:



Klanderman was announced for the position on Dec. 11.

"I'm thrilled to work with our student-athletes and build a defense that represents the things we take pride in, physicality, relentless effort and discipline. My family and I are excited to join Dave's staff and are eager to get started in Waco,” Klanderman said.

Coaching Career

2002-04: Assistant Coach/Defensive Line – Minnesota State

2005-06: Assistant Coach/Defensive Backs – Minnesota State

2007-13: Defensive Coordinator/Linebackers – Minnesota State

2014-18: Assistant Coach/Defensive Backs – North Dakota State

2019: Assistant Coach/Safeties – Kansas State

2020-25: Defensive Coordinator/Safeties – Kansas State

2026: Defensive Coordinator/Safeties – Baylor