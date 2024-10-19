Baylor University student shares culture through music

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — One student at Baylor University is sharing his culture through music — Isaiah Herrera started his own Mariachi band at Baylor University in 2021 after realizing the university did not have one.



Isaiah Herrera quickly saw the impact his Mariachi band, Los Osos Dorados had on his fellow students

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

“If you look at the mariachi, we have some Hispanics — we have some people from all different cultures and backgrounds,” Herrera said.

Behind every note played by the Baylor Mariachi, Osos Dorados is a diverse group of students coming together for a powerful symbol in Hispanic culture — mariachi.

Isaiah Herrera grew up playing mariachi, so when he saw there wasn’t a mariachi band on Baylor’s campus, he founded one in 2021.

Since then, he’s realized the impact the music has on other students.

“This music doesn’t just belong to Hispanic culture, it’s for everyone to enjoy — there’s a place for everybody to be able to come and experience the music and everything that’s associated with it — it’s beautiful,” Herrera said.

With Baylor’s growing diversity population, currently at 35 percent minority enrollment from last year’s 34 percent.

Herrera says Osos Dorados is a way for people to expand their knowledge of different cultures and create an understanding among them.

“I feel that with music from all backgrounds, that’s a way for people to be able to communicate globally and to be able to share something personal,” he said.

Which is the Osos Dorados mission, the band showcased the national anthem with a little Latin style during a Baylor volleyball game.

“I really do believe that Mariachi music is listening to and being able to connect with it," Herrera said.

"In some way could be a path for us to all experience happiness and peace together because music binds, it does not separate."

This year, Baylor’s freshman class is the most diverse it’s ever been with almost 38 percent minority enrollment.

