Baylor University Police investigate 4 E-scooter/E-bike thefts

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor University Police Department (BUPD) is investigating four reported thefts involving E-Scooters and E-Bikes. All cases remain under active investigation.
The thefts occurred on the following dates and locations:
- March 2, outside the Hurd Tennis Center – E-Scooter
- March 5, outside Brooks Flats – E-Scooter
- March 6, outside Brooks Flats – E-Scooter
- March 6, outside East Village Earle Hall – E-Bike
BUPD also made an arrest recently when an individual was caught attempting to cut a cable lock from an E-Scooter near the 1200 block of S. 8th Street.
Tips for Preventing E-Scooter and E-Bike Theft:
- Invest in a heavy-duty U-lock or chain lock instead of a simple cable lock, which is easier to cut.
- If possible, use a GPS-enabled smart lock for added security.
- Park in Secure, Designated Areas.
- Always park in well-lit, high-traffic areas with security cameras.
- Use designated scooter or bike racks when available.
- Avoid leaving your scooter or bike in the same location for extended periods.
- Remove or Disable Key Components.
- If possible, take the battery or display with you when leaving the scooter unattended.
- Consider using a scooter alarm or immobilizer to prevent unauthorized use.
- Register Your E-Bike with Parking Services.
- Register your E-Bike with the appropriate campus or city parking services for additional tracking.
- Use GPS Tracking.
- Install GPS tracking on your scooter or bike to aid in recovery if it is stolen.
The university said if your E-Scooter/E-Bike is stolen, report it to BUPD with details like serial number, brand, photo, markings, and GPS data.