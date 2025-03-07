Baylor University Police investigate 4 E-scooter/E-bike thefts

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The Baylor University Police Department (BUPD) is investigating four reported thefts involving E-Scooters and E-Bikes. All cases remain under active investigation.

The thefts occurred on the following dates and locations:



March 2, outside the Hurd Tennis Center – E-Scooter

March 5, outside Brooks Flats – E-Scooter

March 6, outside Brooks Flats – E-Scooter

March 6, outside East Village Earle Hall – E-Bike

BUPD also made an arrest recently when an individual was caught attempting to cut a cable lock from an E-Scooter near the 1200 block of S. 8th Street.

Tips for Preventing E-Scooter and E-Bike Theft:



Invest in a heavy-duty U-lock or chain lock instead of a simple cable lock, which is easier to cut.

If possible, use a GPS-enabled smart lock for added security.

Park in Secure, Designated Areas.

Always park in well-lit, high-traffic areas with security cameras.

Use designated scooter or bike racks when available.

Avoid leaving your scooter or bike in the same location for extended periods.

Remove or Disable Key Components.

If possible, take the battery or display with you when leaving the scooter unattended.

Consider using a scooter alarm or immobilizer to prevent unauthorized use.

Register Your E-Bike with Parking Services.

Register your E-Bike with the appropriate campus or city parking services for additional tracking.

Use GPS Tracking.

Install GPS tracking on your scooter or bike to aid in recovery if it is stolen.



The university said if your E-Scooter/E-Bike is stolen, report it to BUPD with details like serial number, brand, photo, markings, and GPS data.