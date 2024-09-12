Baylor students express safety concerns near campus following recent arrest

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Some Baylor students have been feeling uneasy following an arrest that happened near campus earlier this month.

"I carry pepper spray just as a safety precaution especially, since I'm a girl — it's always a good thing to have on you at all times," said Baylor student, Stuti Anan.

36-year-old Brandon Fritze was arrested at a residence on 9th Street and Speight Avenue.

25 News spoke to students Samantha Slaughter and Anan on the Baylor's campus, and they say it's a concern that an arrest of this magnitude can happen near campus.

"I definitely don't leave campus unless I have to do some extra curricular — I'll drive there typically or try to stay near people, but I try not to leave campus," Slaughter said.

Traveling to the outer parts of campus may be a little worrisome for some college community members, but Anan says her solution is very simple.

"I try to travel in groups if I am leaving campus — it's mostly the safest option," she said.

Another Baylor student, who didn't want to be identified, told 25 News that they do not think the current security system is working.

"I feel like it's not handled right at all," they said.

"I feel like it's not really taken seriously — at least in the way that people should."

Anan still thinks the Baylor University Police Department is doing well.

"I think BUPD is doing a really good job, and making sure all the students are safe — making sure we aren't in any type of harm," she said.