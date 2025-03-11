Baylor University grieves the loss of beloved bear mascot Judge Sue 'Lady' Sloan

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Judge Sue “Lady” Sloan, Baylor University’s bear mascot and sister of the late Judge “Joy” Reynolds, passed away peacefully today at 23, surrounded by her devoted caregivers, staff, and veterinary team— according to the university.

As one of Baylor’s treasured American black bears, Lady and her sister Joy became an enduring symbol of the university’s spirit and tradition. The sisters were the longest-residents of the Baylor Bear Habitat, exemplifying the program’s commitment to stewardship, education, and conservation.

Lady was also known to the Baylor Family as the “Miracle Bear” for overcoming two significant health challenges in 2019 and 2020.

She was also cared for by the medical expertise of veterinarians at the Texas A&M College of Veterinary Medicine & Biomedical Sciences and the Texas A&M Veterinary Medical Teaching Hospital.

Lady and her sister also made numerous national TV appearances on ESPN, FOX Sports, CBS, and “Jeopardy!"

Lady will be cremated and honored alongside Joy in a planned on-campus memorial, ensuring their legacy remains a lasting part of Baylor’s history.