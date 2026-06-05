Adam Dean Hoffman required to register as sex offender in Nebraska after Texas release

25News has confirmed with the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Department Adam Dean Hoffman will need to register as a Sex Offender in Nebraska.

Deputy Sheriff Adam Arko tells 25News Hoffman was served Friday June 5th and has until Wednesday, June 10th to show up at the Sheriff’s Office.

While Hoffman is not required to register as a Sex Offender in Texas, Sarpy County Deputy Sheriff Arko tells 25News under Nebraska Statute 29-4003 he will have to register in Omaha.

Hoffman moved to Nebraska after his release from McLennan County Jail for serving time for sexually abusing a young child.

Previous coverage can be found here.