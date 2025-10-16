The McLennan County Commissioners Court voted to approve a burn ban on Thursday in unincorporated areas after drought conditions reached critical levels, affecting communities like Axtell, China Spring and Elm Mott and requiring welders to take extra safety precautions.

All outdoor fires in unincorporated areas of McLennan County are now banned after the county reached its drought index numbers a few days ago.

McLennan County Emergency Management requested the ban after reviewing drought and fire dangers in the community.

You can watch the full story here:

McLennan County Issues Burn Ban Due to Drought Conditions

The ban is forcing welders like Trey Roberts and others at LT Fence Company to take extra precautions during their work.

"Almost every time we go out to weld, we'll catch something on fire, it's not a big fire, but a little fire right below where we're working," Roberts said.

Roberts described a recent close call where a small fire nearly got out of control.

"There was a small little smoldering fire that had worked its way out into a 10 by 10 area, and I was like 'oh my goodness' but luckily we were able to put it out with a fire extinguisher," Roberts said.

Ryan Dirker from McLennan County Emergency Management said the wet summers of the last two years have created an unexpected problem.

"The down side to that, we now have multiple years of growth, all sorts of vegetative growth, 2 cooler wet years which are great for scenery but at the same time create really dangerous fuels in the event wildfires start kindling," Dirker said.

"When conditions get dry and our KBDI numbers get to this level, small fires can very easily turn into big ones," Dirker said.

McLennan County Emergency Management monitors the Keetch-Byram Drought Index (KBDI), and drought conditions in the county hit 575 a few days ago, mandating welders use certain safety materials to prevent fires.

"A fire blanket, a weed eater, a lawn mower, a skid steer for dirt, whatever it is, you need those three things on site, but especially during a burn ban," Roberts said.

Roberts explained that during these bans, some jobs get put on hold, but it's all in the name of safety.

"It's not worth burning down somebody's family farm, it's all in the name of safety," Roberts said.

The burn ban prohibits several activities including fires contained in containers or semi-enclosures like barrels or hoppers, open grills, non-business related use of devices that could cause a fire, shooting at exploding targets, and welding unless adequate fire suppression equipment is available.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Follow Dominique on social media!