Liability concerns leave popular Waco trick-or-treating destination without barricades on Halloween night

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — For more than 20 years, thousands of families have flocked to Colcord Avenue on Halloween night for one of Waco's most beloved trick-or-treating traditions. But this year, safety concerns and liability issues have forced a major change that has neighbors worried about the safety of up to 4,000 children who typically visit the street.



The Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association decided not to apply for the city grant that has historically funded street closures, police officers and emergency medical services for the annual Halloween celebration. Without the grant, Colcord Avenue will remain open to traffic during trick-or-treating hours.

"I've had a car drive through my fence, I've had a car hit a tree in my front lawn. Five or six accidents at this intersection," said Matt Anderson, who has lived on Colcord Avenue for more than 10 years.

Anderson has witnessed firsthand the dangers of cars speeding down Colcord Avenue, and he's particularly concerned about the safety of the thousands of trick-or-treaters who visit the street each Halloween.

The last time the streets weren't blocked off was in 2019, and Anderson remembers it vividly.

"Chaos, it was chaos," Anderson said. "Because traffic was slow, kids would feel free to run in between cars, and that's just a nightmare."

Anderson has been part of the Halloween tradition since 2015, setting up games and handing out candy each year. But this year, without safety barricades, his Halloween celebration has become much more concerning.

"We're going to have a more dangerous situation without any of the barricades, and the city does not want to assume liability for any of the barricades either," Anderson said.

The Cost of Safety

After last Halloween, the Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association decided they wouldn't pay the $461 liability insurance fee. Without the insurance, they don't qualify for the city grant that helps cover the costs of the event.

At a Sanger Heights Neighborhood Association meeting Monday, Oct. 13, City of Waco Director of Neighborhood Engagement, Melett Harrison, gave a breakdown of the items the grant covers:

$4,800 to set up and take down barricades

$1,300 for four police officers

$1,200 for candy

$105 for fliers



While some residents have offered to pay the $500 insurance fee, Anderson says the issue goes beyond money.

"It's not just about the money, people are worried about someone getting hit, or injured and then, them suing, and holding people responsible," Anderson said. "If the neighborhood puts out the barriers, the neighborhood association and the board members would be liable if someone decided to sue."

The liability question remains a major concern for neighborhood leaders.

"My question is if someone is hurt in the street, who is liable? And who might be sued? Might it be the case that someone decided to sue the city, I don't know," Anderson said. "I don't want to be liable for that and I just don't want to see it happen, no-one wants to see it happen."

Anderson and his neighbors are still hoping for a solution that will allow the Halloween tradition to continue safely.

"Halloween is really the only night where neighbors feel free, and walk the streets to knock on their neighbors door, and if we have less of that, I think we're worse off as a city," Anderson said. "But maybe that's what the city leaders decide they want, because of lawyers, liability and litigation."

Attempts to reach Waco Mayor Holmes and District Council member Darius Ewing for comment have been unsuccessful.

Despite the street closure cancellation, houses on Colcord Avenue will still be handing out candy on Halloween night. The neighborhood association continues to search for a solution to keep children safe while preserving the decades-old tradition.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

