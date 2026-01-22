McLennan and Bell counties make major improvements ahead of weekend winter weather

MCLENNAN COUNTY, Texas (KXXV) — McLennan County Emergency Management says they're significantly better prepared for this weekend's winter storm than during 2021's Winter Storm Uri, which exposed major vulnerabilities in their processes



Waco has hardened utility lines, added backup power to water plants, and increased staffing across all departments, especially the fire department

Central Bell County Fire and Rescue responded to 362 calls over eight days during the 2021 winter storm and says the state has improved preparations since then

First responders across Central Texas are confident they will perform much better during this storm thanks to lessons learned and infrastructure improvements made after Winter Storm Uri in 2021

First responders and county leaders across Central Texas say they've made significant improvements to their operations ahead of this weekend's winter storm, drawing lessons from the devastating 2021 freeze.

"Are we more prepared now than we were in 2021?" Dominique Leh asked McLennan County Emergency Management Coordinator Ryan Dirker.

"Absolutely. Winter Storm Uri changed everything for us and really exposed a lot of vulnerability in our shortcomings and processes," Dirker said.

The entire county has made serious improvements to keep neighbors safe during this weekend's winter storm.

"I'm confident that we will perform much better this time through," Dirker said.

Among the improvements, local municipalities including Waco have hardened their utility lines. Waco's water plants now have backup power and increased staffing.

"The city of Waco staff and all departments having anything to do with this are starting to upstaff and especially the fire department. If any member of the community has any issues, I promise you help is coming," Dirker said.

In Bell County, our 25 News team spoke with the Central Bell County Fire and Rescue.

They responded to 362 calls over eight days during the 2021 winter storm.

"I don't think anybody was prepared for what we saw in 2021, and I think as a state we've done better," Kevin Burzesi, Assistant Chief of Central Bell County Fire and Rescue said.

This year, with additional preparation, they're ready for the storm.

"We've done a pretty good job of leaning in. We're leaning forward on it and preparing as much as we can for what we know to prepare for," William Jordan, Chief of Department from Bell County Fire and Rescue, said.

