McGregor 14U baseball preps for state championship tournament

MCGREGOR, Texas — McGregor 14U baseball is on a roll as their incredible season has earned them a spot in the state championship tournament.

"We've been working hard for the last two years. You know, we've had ups and downs, but we came out strong. Tournament, went undefeated, you know, just a lot of mechanic, mechanical work," shortstop, Davion Coleman said.

"It was a good challenge for us and we really, like, kept it mentally engaged in the game." Catcher Mathew Sharer continued saying, "And, it really took our whole team effort to be able to get to where we are now."

McGregor now looks to the community for help as state tournament fees are on the mound and the team has held several fundraisers.

"The purpose of the fund-raising is to to release the stress or the burden of our parents. Recently, we had a car wash and we was able to provide, we was able to raise more money than we anticipated. Saturday, we have a kickball tournament," head coach Tim Jones said.

"We're looking forward to like, stay in a hotel together, build chemistry while we're in state, you know, just like no out like we're just trying to focus on state and we're trying to bring it home for McGregor," Coleman said.

This is the first time this group is heading to the state tournament and the chance to bring a title home to the community would mean that much more.

"We get to be known like be like, show our show McGregor, what we can do, like with our good community around us," Coleman said.

"It's really a first for me. I haven't been able to do it. I know some of my teammates here have and I'm really looking for the best we can do I mean, even if we don't win, I'm just hoping we can have a good time and make it something that we can remember," Sharer said.

The team's next fundraiser is on Saturday, July 6 at Launchpad Park. It's a kickball tournament benefit.

